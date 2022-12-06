Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

AZPN opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $215.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

