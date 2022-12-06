Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 48,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $16,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.