Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,591 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $137.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

