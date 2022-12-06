Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,100 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.