PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.53.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.60. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $399.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,371.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,159 shares of company stock valued at $35,528,507 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

