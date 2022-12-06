PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,450 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

