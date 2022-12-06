10,417 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $931,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 349,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 58,780 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $2,640,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $42,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,805. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

