Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.93.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,283.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

