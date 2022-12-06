Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $16,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,774,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

