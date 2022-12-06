Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,592 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 23,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

