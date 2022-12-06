PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 1,034 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Qorvo by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.78.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

