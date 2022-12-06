Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 564,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,751,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

