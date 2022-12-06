Echo Street Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,786 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

