Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 516 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $112.69 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $152.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02.

