PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,695 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PVH by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

PVH Trading Down 2.4 %

PVH Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

