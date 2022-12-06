MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Lifted by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 6.7 %

MELI opened at $881.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $842.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.