491 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.38.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $213.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

