PFS Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,616,000 after purchasing an additional 501,881 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $164.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

