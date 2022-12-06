Echo Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 117.6% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

