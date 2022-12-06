Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

