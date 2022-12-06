Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

