National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,164,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 251.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Insider Activity

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.