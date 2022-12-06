Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 55.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.7 %

Old Republic International stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

