Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lowered by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.