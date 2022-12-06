NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,841 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $547.42 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.00.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

