NewEdge Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,180 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $438,508,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

