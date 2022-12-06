Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Position Boosted by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

