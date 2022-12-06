Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $32,050,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Timken by 71.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Timken by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Timken to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 15,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,115,713.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,887,564.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $76.33.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

