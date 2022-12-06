NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

DAL opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

