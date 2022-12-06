NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 6,040 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 34.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,625,000 after acquiring an additional 446,034 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nucor Trading Down 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

NYSE NUE opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.25. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

