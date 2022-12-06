Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $605,000 Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

Cognex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

