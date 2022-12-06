Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.45. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.