Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 79 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in CyberArk Software by 333.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

