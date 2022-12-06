NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 214,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

