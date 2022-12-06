NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $224,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE TRV opened at $187.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

