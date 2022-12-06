Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,647 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Republic Services worth $43,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 186,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Republic Services by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 686,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,806,000 after acquiring an additional 84,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Republic Services by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

NYSE RSG opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

