Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) PT at $19.58

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,989.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,464,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 2,595,302 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.