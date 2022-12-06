Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Zimmer Biomet worth $38,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 316,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 738.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 162,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 143,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $111.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

