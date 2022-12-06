Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 449 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.38.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

