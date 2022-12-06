Sei Investments Co. Has $50.40 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $50,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after buying an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after buying an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,845,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG stock opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.