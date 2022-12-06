Sei Investments Co. Has $50.68 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $50,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after buying an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,634,000 after buying an additional 403,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,039,000 after buying an additional 649,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,458,000 after purchasing an additional 131,548 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $81.78 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

