Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $97.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

