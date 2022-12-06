Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Sanofi by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 60,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

