Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.
Shares of SNY opened at $44.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
