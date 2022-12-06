Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.86.

WWD stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 226.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

