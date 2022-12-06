Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $328,000 in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,374 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 326.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 81.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 593 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 556.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.