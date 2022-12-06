TheStreet Upgrades Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to B

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.
Sempra Price Performance
NYSE SRE opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 34.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
