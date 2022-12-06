TheStreet Upgrades Sempra (NYSE:SRE) to B

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $163.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 34.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.