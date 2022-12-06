Quantamental Technologies LLC Decreases Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $51.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

