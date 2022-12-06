Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,070 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

