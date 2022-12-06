Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $330,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 125.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 141.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

JXN stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

