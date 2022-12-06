Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $332,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simmons First National

Simmons First National Price Performance

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $616,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

